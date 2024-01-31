Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $958.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $961.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $877.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,335. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

