Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,407,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

