Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSO traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $393.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.20 and its 200 day moving average is $379.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.61 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

