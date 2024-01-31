Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 15,673 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in nVent Electric by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $9,457,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,851. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

