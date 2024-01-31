Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.4 %

LSCC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. 267,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

