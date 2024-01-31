Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 64,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,313. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

