Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 64,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,313. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Matador Resources Profile
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matador Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.