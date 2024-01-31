Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $121,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE:EW traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 2,437,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

