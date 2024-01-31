AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,211,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,570,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.6 days.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.
