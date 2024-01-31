Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

AMED stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,357.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

