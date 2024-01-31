American Airlines Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.53 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

