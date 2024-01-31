American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.07

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 233098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

