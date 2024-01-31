American Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 12.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 657,678 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 143,510 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,416 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

