American Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

