American Planning Services Inc. Sells 4,696 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 252,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.