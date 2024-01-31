Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $21.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.37. The stock had a trading volume of 225,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $654.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.84 and its 200 day moving average is $547.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

