Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 31,527 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,176,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,252,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

