Americana Partners LLC Buys 3,311 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average is $391.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

