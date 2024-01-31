Americana Partners LLC Buys 69,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

