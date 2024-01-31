Americana Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWF stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.21. The stock had a trading volume of 325,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $318.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.