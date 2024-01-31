Americana Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 368,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,250. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

