Americana Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,685.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $785,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.84. The company had a trading volume of 461,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,732. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.