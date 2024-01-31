Americana Partners LLC Purchases 10,821 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,901. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

