Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.67. 835,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,349. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

