Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

