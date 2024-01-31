Analysts Issue Forecasts for EuroDry Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

EuroDry Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EDRY opened at $20.65 on Monday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. EuroDry had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in EuroDry by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EuroDry by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EuroDry during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in EuroDry by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

