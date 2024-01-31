Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $176.09

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.56.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
