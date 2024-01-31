Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$131.42

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$131.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$128.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$117.55. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.4516441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

