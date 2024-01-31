Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT at $108.31

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.24.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

