Analysts Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE ALA opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and have sold 152,126 shares worth $4,163,580. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.