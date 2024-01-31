Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 738,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,100,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,550. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

