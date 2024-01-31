Analysts Set Expectations for MongoDB, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MongoDB in a report issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $415.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.82 and its 200 day moving average is $381.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

