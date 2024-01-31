Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) PT at C$19.67

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

TSE LUG opened at C$15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.19. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.3613169 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

