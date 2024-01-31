Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

SPWR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

