Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Target Price at $13.80

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,336 shares of company stock valued at $516,380. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

