Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 515,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,793,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

