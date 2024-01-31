Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.