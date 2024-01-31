Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.