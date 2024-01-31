APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

