Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,879. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

