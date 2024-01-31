Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.16 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.