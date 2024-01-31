Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Archrock has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Archrock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $4,830,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

