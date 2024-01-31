Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 797,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

