Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.11 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.