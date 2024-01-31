Arweave Price Reaches $8.59 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $562.58 million and $14.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $8.59 or 0.00019802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,405.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.00546878 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00160663 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.