ASE Technology (ASX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,045,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 866,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,829,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

