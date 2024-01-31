Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

