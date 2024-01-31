ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 661,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.7 days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.