ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
