ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

