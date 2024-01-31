Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 0.4 %

Atkore stock opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.