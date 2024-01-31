Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atkore Trading Down 0.4 %
Atkore stock opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
