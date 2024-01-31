Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

